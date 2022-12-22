Today’s Weather Forecast – December 22, 2022

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern sector of the country, including parts of the middle sector, will remain dry and hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibilities to about 6km-7km.



The coastline will be mostly clear this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Early morning mist and fog patches will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)