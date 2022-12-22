You are here: HomeNews2022 12 22Article 1684367

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast – December 22, 2022

The Northern sector of the country, including parts of the middle sector, will remain dry and hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibilities to about 6km-7km.

The coastline will be mostly clear this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.

Early morning mist and fog patches will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

