Today’s Weather Forecast – December 21, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly, forest and mountainous areas.



Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the transition and some parts of the middle sectors, whiles the northern sector is expected to be hazy throughout the forecast period.



There are chances of slight to moderate rains over few places in the middle and coastal sectors from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)