Today’s Weather Forecast – December 19, 2022

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy condition is expected over parts of southern Ghana today. However, cases of localized rain or thunderstorms are expected over few places in the Coastal and Middle sectors later in the afternoon.



The Northern sector, on the other hand, is expected to remain relatively dry, hot and sunny under hazy conditions with visibility range of 4km to 8km.



Parts of the coastal, forest and hilly areas of southern Ghana will experience misty conditions early this morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)