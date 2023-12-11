You are here: HomeNews2023 12 11Article 1896170

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 11, 2023

Sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Northern Ghana will remain slightly hazy throughout the period.

Few cases of thundershowers are expected within southern Ghana later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 26°C while the minimum temperature will be 32°C.

