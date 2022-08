General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A portion of the upper regions will experience rain this morning into the afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Misty weather will dominate in the forest and mountainous places this morning progressing to partly cloudy over southern Ghana as the day unfolds.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 25°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day