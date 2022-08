General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency report that the entire country will be cloudy this morning.



Few areas in the northwest will experience rain while brighter conditions will follow as the day unfolds.



There is a chance of rain over a few areas within the northern sector later today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 26°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.