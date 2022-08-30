Today’s Weather Forecast – August 30, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions will dominate the atmosphere over most places in the country today, Ghana Meteorological Agency, reports.



Also, cases of thunderstorms with rain are expected over the northern sector of the country this morning.



Slight to moderate rains are forecasted over the middle and coastal sectors from the afternoon into the evening. Mist is expected over the forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of the morning



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



