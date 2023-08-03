You are here: HomeNews2023 08 03Article 1817714

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Today’s Weather Forecast – August 3, 2023

Mostly cloudy conditions will affect most areas in the country this morning, which is likely to produce slight rains over these areas.

Brief sunny periods will dominate across the various sectors as the day
progresses.

Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest, and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

