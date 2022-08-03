Today’s Weather Forecast – August 3, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports that cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning, with chances of slight rains over a few places in the northern and transition sectors.



Sunny breaks are anticipated in the afternoon, with a few areas experiencing rainfall activities late in the afternoon into the evening. Misty conditions will occur early tomorrow morning over hilly and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical, 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







