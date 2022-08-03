You are here: HomeNews2022 08 03Article 1595537

Today’s Weather Forecast – August 3, 2022

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports that cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning, with chances of slight rains over a few places in the northern and transition sectors.

Sunny breaks are anticipated in the afternoon, with a few areas experiencing rainfall activities late in the afternoon into the evening. Misty conditions will occur early tomorrow morning over hilly and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical, 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

