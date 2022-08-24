You are here: HomeNews2022 08 24Article 1608977

Today’s Weather Forecast – August 24, 2022

Misty and foggy conditions are expected over hilly and forest areas reducing visibility early this morning amidst cloudiness, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

However, bright and fair weather conditions will be experienced across the country as the day progresses into the afternoon.

Few cases of rainfall activities are expected today in the country.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

