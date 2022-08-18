Today’s Weather Forecast – August 18, 2022

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy weather is expected over the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Early morning mist will also form over hilly, forest areas and parts of the coast.



Partly cloudy weather will be observed across most parts of the country during the day.



Cases of thunderstorms or rains are anticipated over a few areas in the transition and northern sector in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







