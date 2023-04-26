Today’s Weather Forecast – April 26, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions with rain is expected over most places in the Northern

and Transition of the country this morning, becoming sunny as the day progresses.



However, the middle and coastal is expected to have some cases of thunderstorms and rain this morning into the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)