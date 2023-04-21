Today’s Weather Forecast – April 21, 2023

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern half will be partly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny as the day

progresses.



Misty weather will dominate much of the middle and coastal sectors early this

morning.



However, few places in the Southern half and transition sector is expected to have

cases of localized thunderstorms or rains from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)