Today marks exactly one year myself, other MPs were brutalized – Defeamekpor

Politics of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Soldiers invade parliament



Who ordered the invasion of soldiers into the chamber – MP quizzes



Chaos erupts during voting exercise for selection of speaker



Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said today, January 6, 2022, marks exactly one year he and his colleagues in parliament were abused by some men from the national security.



Recounting the incident, he said there will one day be an inquiry into the matter even though the names of the individual who ordered the invasion is still unknown.



On his Twitter page, he said what happened in parliament will never be forgotten.



