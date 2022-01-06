You are here: HomeNews2022 01 06Article 1438603

Politics of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Today marks exactly one year myself, other MPs were brutalized – Defeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said today, January 6, 2022, marks exactly one year he and his colleagues in parliament were abused by some men from the national security.

Recounting the incident, he said there will one day be an inquiry into the matter even though the names of the individual who ordered the invasion is still unknown.

On his Twitter page, he said what happened in parliament will never be forgotten.




“Exactly 1yr ago, a certain Col & his Platoon invaded Parliament & when we resisted,they brutalized me & others. One day, there’d be an Inquiry into this matter. Who ordered the invasion, names of Soldiers, the purpose, who granted them access & who re-called them?Never forgotten!” he twitted

On January 6, 2021, there was total chaos in Ghana’s Parliament leading to the invasion of military personnel in the chamber during the voting exercise was for the selection of either Prof. Mike Oquaye or Alban S.K. Bagbin for the Speaker of Parliament position.


The invasion was during a disagreement between the Members of Parliament on both sides of the party was over a secret ballot being conducted by the Clerk of Parliament for the selection of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The voting process was truncated several times over the gridlock as several efforts by the Marshals of Parliament and the Police to have the process take-off smoothly failed.

However, there was an invasion by Soldiers in the house who were later recalled by unknown individuals.

