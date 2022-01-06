Today marks exactly one year myself, other MPs were brutalized – Defeamekpor

Politics of Thursday, 6 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Soldiers invade parliament
Who ordered the invasion of soldiers into the chamber – MP quizzes
Chaos erupts during voting exercise for selection of speaker
Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said today, January 6, 2022, marks exactly one year he and his colleagues in parliament were abused by some men from the national security.
Recounting the incident, he said there will one day be an inquiry into the matter even though the names of the individual who ordered the invasion is still unknown.
On his Twitter page, he said what happened in parliament will never be forgotten.
Exactly 1yr ago, a certain Col & his Platoon invaded Parliament & when we resisted,they brutalized me & others. One day, there’d be an Inquiry into this matter. Who ordered the invasion, names of Soldiers, the purpose, who granted them access & who re-called them?Never forgotten! pic.twitter.com/PYsT0Yimqo— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 6, 2022