Today in history: Thieves raid Nima police station, steal laptops, TV sets

Exactly a year ago, thieves raided the Nima police station and made away with valuable items including laptops, printers, television sets, and other stationery.



Although it was unclear how the thieves got access to the offices of the police station, it was reported that no officer was at post at the time of the robbery.



Among other items stolen, officers alleged that their shirts which were hanging in the offices were also taken away by the bandits.



It is unclear how the thieves got access to offices of the police station as at least an officer is always expected to be at post.



No arrest has been made.