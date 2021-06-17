Today in history: 'I won't lord it over Ghanaians as president' – Akufo-Addo claims

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exactly four years ago in 2016, it can be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo established his intentions are mainly to serve Ghanaians and not lord it over them.



President Akufo-Addo who was then the flagbearer assured government of a non-autocratic form of leadership.



During a central regional tour, he said:



“We are coming into office, not to lord over Ghanaians, but to serve them. We will put in place measures to ensure that we have jobs and bring prosperity to Ghana. We have the men and women who can transform the fortunes of Ghana. God did not put us on this land for us to be poor. It is bad leadership that makes us poor,”





Three-time flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has said his intention for contesting the presidency is to serve Ghanaians and not lord it over them, should he win the November 7 polls.



During his call on the Chief of Agona Kwanyako, Nana Ampim Darko V at his palace in the Agona East constituency on Thursday June 17 to start his 5-day campaign tour of the Central Region, Nana Akufo-Addo assured the chiefs and people of the area that “we are coming into office, not to lord over Ghanaians, but to serve them.”



“We will put in place measures to ensure that we have jobs and bring prosperity to Ghana. We have the men and women who can transform the fortunes of Ghana. God did not put us on this land for us to be poor. It is bad leadership that makes us poor,” he added.



Explaining his purpose in the region, the former Attorney General said “if anyone wants to win this year’s elections, one must win the Central Region”.

During the visit, Nana Apim Darko V noted that Mr Akufo-Addo will be third time lucky this year.



“There is a saying in our custom that ‘you go before the gods three times’. Thus, when you go before them the third time, they will never fail you. This is because on the two previous occasions, the gods were putting you to the test to determine whether you have faith and patience to be entrusted with what you are requesting for.”



In response, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “…As you have rightly said, I am certain we [the NPP] will win.”



He thanked the chief for his words of encouragement and assured him that “the NPP will not be the party that will bring trouble and mayhem to Ghana. We will be decorous in our language and will make sure nothing bad happens.”





Nana Akufo-Addo urged the electorate of Agona East to vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, John Owusu Barnes, who accompanied him on his visit.