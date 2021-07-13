Today in history: Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson if Akufo-Addo becomes president - Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Ghanaian statesman and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in 2016 predicted doom for the nation.



According to him, the then-flagbearer of the party would be the worst leader the nation would ever produce should he be elected as president.



“I don’t believe Akufo-Addo has that trick to pull. He can’t. Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson of leadership if he wins,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe stated in a video in 2016.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, however, won the December 7 elections that year and was re-elected as president in 2020 after beating the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the second time in the race.



Read the full story originally published on July 13, 2019, on Ghanaweb



A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believed long ago that Mr Akufo-Addo would be a terrible leader if elected to the high office of president of Ghana.



In a 2016 video recovered from the political archives, Dr. Tamakloe, who has known Akufo-Addo for over 40years cautioned Ghanaians ahead of election 2016.



He said, “I don’t believe Akufo-Addo has that trick to pull. He can’t. Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson of leadership if he wins.”



President Akufo-Addo’s administration is currently undergoing criticisms for borrowing over US$40billion in two years and having no visible infrastructure projects to show for it. His one constituency, one million dollars campaign has been a fiasco as many areas have not received the said cash.







The NPP Government’s flagships of free senior high school and one-district-one-factory are struggling with serious challenges.



Journalists have also complained of a rising spate of brutality and insecurity in society as they go about their duties.



Thousands have lost their jobs in a very bizarre programme of cleaning the finance sector in which many banks were closed down.



In the sphere of electricity and other utility tariffs, prices have more than doubled with the former sector plagued with serious challenges. The government is yet to fully explain to Ghanaians why there has been intermittent power outages.



You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.