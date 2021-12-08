Today in History: You’re a blessing to NPP and Ghana - Mahama heaps praises on Kufuor

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

December 8 is the birthday of Ghana's oldest living former president, John Agyekum Kufour.



Three years ago in 2018, his colleague former president but from the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, described him as a blessing to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Happy 80th Birthday President J.A. Kufuor. You have been a blessing to your family, your party and our dear nation, Ghana. May the good Lord continue to bless you and grant you good health and greater fulfillment,” a post from Mahama said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from mynewsgh.com on Saturday, December 8, 20218, here:



Former President John Dramani Mahama has described Former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a blessing to his family, the governing Patriotic Party (NPP) and the country as a whole.



Background



Ghana’s Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor celebrates his 80th Birthday today December 8, 2018 (born 8 December 1938)



The retired Ghanaian Politician and Statesman served as the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana (2001–09) on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)



He also served as Chairperson of the African Union (2007–08) and advanced the course of the union as its leader.



His victory over John Atta Mills now late after the end of Jerry Rawlings’ second term marked the first peaceful democratic transition of power in Ghana since the country’s independence in 1957.



Under his tenure, he implemented a number of pro-poor policies including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the defunct National Youth Employment Programme now Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) among others.