Today in History: You dare not shoot up the price of cement - Wontumi warns cement dealers

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, two years ago, warned suppliers of steel and cement products in Ghana not to increase the prices of their products.



According to Antwi-Boasiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, he had intelligence that some suppliers of cement were about to increase their prices due to the propaganda of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I have my ears on the ground and I have been told that from tomorrow, some of the dealers would be adding GH¢ 2.5 to the price of cement. This is a bad move and shouldn’t happen.



"Some politicians are behind this move and it doesn’t augur well for the nation. Already they have added GH¢ 1 to the product and want to move it to GH¢ 2.5. It would be a total rip-off and we can’t have this situation developing,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on March 21, 2019 by peacefmonline.com



