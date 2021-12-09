Today in History: 'We don’t trust anything government says again, we are disappointed' - GNAT

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

In 2019 today, three teacher unions were on strike over the delay in the payment of legacy of some arrears due them.



Read the full original story as published by GhanaWeb but sourced from peacefmonline.com, on Monday, December 9, 2019, here:



Three teacher unions in the country are currently on strike over delay in payment of legacy arrears due them.



The unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) said they will not resume work until they receive their arrears.



Speaking to this in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, National President, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Ms. Philippa Larsen said: “we don’t trust anything they say again . . . we are really disappointed and so we had to advise ourselves.”



According to her, “we are not resuming work if we are not paid. It is not time for negotiations or discussions . . . in the next meeting we expect to see documents or proofs saying that we have paid this number and so on. Anything short of that we will not go back to work."



However, the Ghana Education Service in response described the strike as unfortunate because more than half of the beneficiaries have been paid.



The Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah who was speaking on the same platform said, the GES would publish the list of its staff who benefited from the legacy arrears.