You are here: HomeNews2023 01 04Article 1690283

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Watch video of former US First Lady Pat Nixon’s visit to Ghana 51 years ago

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Mrs Nixon was received with wild celebration by the people of Ghana play videoMrs Nixon was received with wild celebration by the people of Ghana

Exactly 51 years ago today, the first lady of the United States of America, Pat Nixon visited Ghana

The visit was her second to Ghana after she and her husband, Robert Nixon visited the country in 1957 when Robert was a vice president.

According to Pat Nixon, the visit is a reaffirmation of the ties and friendship between Ghana and the US.

Recalling their visit to Ghana following the country’s independence, the first lady described the atmosphere on the day as “great and noisy.”

Mrs Nixon’s visit to Ghana formed part of an 8-day journey to a number of African countries including Liberia, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

A video of the first lady’s visit shared by AP shows Mrs Nixon arriving in Ghana aboard a presidential jet to a welcome celebration led by the then Prime Minister of Ghana, Kofi Abrefia Busia and his wife.

As part of her visit to Ghana, Mrs Nixon visited Aburi to see Nana Osae Djan II, a chief she and her husband met during their visit in 1957.

Mrs Nixon also addressed Ghana’s parliament which was then known as the National Assembly.







GA/FNOQ

Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment