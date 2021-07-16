Today in History: WASSCE Failure: Pidgin affecting students – WAEC

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

In 2018, the West African Examination Council (WEAC) stated that the high level of ‘Broken English’ spoken by Ghanaian students is worrying and could be a major cause of performance in their exams.



About 61.67% who sat for the 2018 WASSCE failed abysmally.



The Head of Public Affairs for the West African Examination Council Agnes Teye-Cudjoe has revealed that Chief Examiners are worried over the growing use of pidgin language by students in their final exams.



According to her, students must be taught to read more and write good English during their final exams.



Provisional results by WAEC indicate that 193,882 candidates, representing 61.67% of all candidates who sat for the WASSCE failed to obtain the minimum pass mark in any of the three core subjects required for admission into universities in the country.



According to statistics by WAEC, 99,402 (31%) obtained D7-E8 in the English Language, 94,607 (30.09%) obtained D7-E8 in Mathematics, and 109,069 (34.72%) obtained D7-E8 in Integrated Science.



Also 68,002, representing 21.61%, had F9 in English Language; 99,275 (31.58%), obtained F9 in Mathematics; and 46,367, representing 14.76%, had F9 in Integrated Science.



Speaking on Morning Starr, Mrs. Teye-Cudjoe told host Francis Abban that examiners have advised that teachers make mathematics more fun to help students understand the subject better.



“Chief Examiners have complained about the use of Pidgin English in essays and limited vocabulary of students. They have suggested that students read more and teachers engage students more in comprehensive assignments. For Maths, the Chief examiners have mentioned that students are unable to translate Story Problems into mathematical forms before solving them.



“Maths Examiners have recommended that teachers make Mathematics more interesting and fun in the classroom.”



Mrs. Teye-Cudjoe also called on parents to ensure that their children read more and focus on their books when they get home from school.



“Teachers have a role to play but students must make it a point to study as well. Parents have a role to play to ensure students study and use their free times wisely.”