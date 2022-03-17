Today in History: Stop washing cars, watering lawns with treated water – GWCL

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A year ago today, the management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) blamed the no flow of water in certain areas to the practice of people using treated water for commercial car washing.



The GWCL therefore called on people to desist from such practices.



This was at the height of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, but sourced from classfmonline.com here:



The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited has asked Ghanaians to desist from using treated water for commercial car washing and watering of lawns since these practices reduce the pressures in the pipelines, thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations.



The caution comes in the wake of some challenges with water supply in Accra and most cities in recent times.



The GWCL, has advised consumers to increase storage of water while it is flowing through their taps, so in the event of low pressures or no flow, consumers can resort to their storage.



“It must be emphasised that during this period of the covid-19 pandemic, citizens are advised to wash hands regularly under running water. With the erratic flow in some areas, consumers are advised to use improvised receptacles like the ‘Veronica Bucket’ in the washing of hands and dispose of the dirty water immediately after. A number of consumers who resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc. are also advised to desist from that, since these practices reduce the pressures in the pipelines, thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations,” GWCL said in a statement.



Management of GWCL noted that it is very much concerned about the serious impact of the water situation in the country and wish to request all citizens to report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices.