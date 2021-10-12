Today in History: Stop stealing Mahama's glory – Minority to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Two years after the 2016 general elections, the Minority in Parliament had reason to remind the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of the need to give credit to John Dramani Mahama for his achievements.



According to them, more especially when it came to the energy sector, there was the need for the current to recognize the contributions that the former government made in ensuring that the sector is stabilized.



“So, if someone has put the infrastructure in place and you come to connect it and inaugurate it, it is proper for you to acknowledge that someone has done so much work to a certain stage and you came and completed it,” Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Mutawakilu Adam said.



Read the full original story as first published by classfmonline.com on October 12, 2018, below:



The Minority in Parliament insists the Akufo-Addo government and the New Patriotic Party must acknowledge former president John Dramani Mahama’s role in stabilising the energy sector and stop appropriating Mr Mahama’s feat.



Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Mutawakilu Adam is of the view that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is taking credit for things done by Mr Mahama to jolt the energy sector.



His comment comes on the back of claims by government functionaries that the vision of the NPP government led by Mr Akufo-Addo has led to giant strides in the energy sector.



In addition, Mr Mutawakilu said when the then-president was inaugurating the Bui Dam, he invited former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who commenced the project, to be part of the opening ceremony.



Mr Mutawakilu added that when the late former president John Evans Atta Mills was inaugurating the George Walker Bush N1 Highway, he also invited former President Kufuor to show recognition and appreciation to his predecessor, and, thus, wondered why “Akufo-Addo will always not recognise” the work of his predecessor.