Today in History: Solid foundation laid by Akufo-Addo will manifest in his 2nd term – NPP Scribe assures

Two years ago today, a member of the New Patriotic Party stated that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had laid a solid foundation in the country.



Sulley Sambian, a lawyer, had stated however that the manifestation of those established things would begin to show in the second term of the current administration.



North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian is optimistic that the solid foundation being laid by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be manifested and transform more lives during his second term.



Though the president inherited an almost collapsed economy, he observed that his ability to turn around things and put it on a sound footing is enough evidence to show he is the man to watch who indeed has the country at heart.



Reacting to the President’s statement during his tour of the Greater Accra Region that his predecessor left him little inheritance, he said “Oh sir, I think you are being charitable; your “father” had no inheritance for you. He had to go to the IMF for a bailout because the economy was on its knees. You took us out of the place. Thanks to the Walewale Adams Smith and his team of economic witches and wizards.



I can simply link your case to the parable of the talents narrated by Jesus Christ in the gospels.



Even though you got little or nothing, you did not give up. You did not call your father (master) names for leaving you with little or nothing. You worked truthfully and with commitment to ensure you leave a solid legacy for this country. We are not there yet, but with God on our side, we will get there. Keep your focus. Don’t worry about the name calling. You must understand their frustrations.



I pray for long life for you and those who needlessly criticise you, and sometimes insult you. When God grants you your second term, then Ghanaians would appreciate the solid foundation you laid in your first term for a proper take off in the second term. I am very positive about a better Ghana under your watch”, he assured Ghanaians.



It would be recalled that the President earlier this week said he inherited a poor kitty from his predecessor John Mahama and has, thus, urged workers of the Ghana Railway Company Limited in Tema to have patience with him as he tries to fix things.



During the last day of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Akufo-Addo told workers of GRCL that even though his administration is willing to support them in all ways, “unfortunately, I did not have a rich father, so, I didn’t get a big inheritance”.



“When I came, there was very little in the coffers, I’m trying to build it up now, so, you have to bear with me”, the President told the workers.