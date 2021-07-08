Today in History: Power can’t change me - Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

On July 8, 2017, the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia stated that, he will not allow himself to be power drunked while in office.



He said he will continue to be a peace-loving person and a respectful person even as s vice president.



Vice President, Mahamadu Bawumia has stated that the winning of political power, which has suddenly changed his social status, cannot influence him to depart from his humble lifestyle.



According to Dr Bawumia, who is a staunch Muslim, he would forever remain accommodative, humble, peace-loving and respectful person despite occupying the vice presidential throne of the state.



“The political victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has made me the vice president of the country will not make me depart from the positive things that I used to do when we were in opposition.



“I will not change; I will continue to be peace-loving and respectful person that you all know me to be. I will also visit you every Ramadan period as I used to do when we were in opposition, so we worship together,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia was addressing Muslims at the Central Mosque in Kumasi last Sunday as part of his one-day visit to the area, where he interacted with Muslims that are observing the 30-day Ramadan fasting.



When the NPP was in opposition, Dr. Bawumia usually visited the Ashanti Region, particularly Kumasi, to interact with Muslims during Ramadan periods.



He decided to repeat his positive actions even as Vice President on Sunday.



The Vice President indicated that this year’s visit to the region, aside fulfilling his usual visit to the region during Ramadan periods, was also for him to give thanks to the Muslims for their support which helped the NPP to win the 2016 polls.



Dr. Bawumia also visited the Zongo chief of Kumasi, Alhaji Umar Farouk in his official residence and also held talks with the leader of the Tijanyyia sect, Sheikh Abdul Wadud at Mempeasem.



He and his entourage visited the Al-Sunna sect’s spiritual leader in Kumasi, Sheikh Ahmed Tawffic at Aboabo Number Two, where the Vice President responded positively to an appeal to help renovate a mosque.



Dr. Bawumia visited the Mallam Rashad Mosque at Yelewa behind the Zongo Police Station and rounded up his tour by breaking the day’s fast with worshippers at the Daar Sallam Mosque at the Jubilee Park,



The worshippers at the Daar Salam Mosque appealed passionately to the Veep to help them build a modern and spacious mosque so that they can worship Allah in comfort.