Today in History: Our figures indicate Mahama is winning - Aseidu Nketia

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A year ago today, it was only a day after the general elections in the country and the frontline contenders were feverishly doing all they could to ensure their supporters were given assurances of possible wins.



The National Democratic Congress' General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, told his supporters that their candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was winning.



“What has been happening between 5 pm yesterday and now such that this competent "EC” couldn’t have certified results of at least 100 constituencies as far as the presidential constituency is concerned”, Aseidu Nketia said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from atinkaonline.com on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, here:



The General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, says the figures collated by the party shows their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama is winning this year’s election.



According to Aseidu Nketia, the Electoral Commission (EC) said they will announce the results within 24 hours, but there are some regional offices where collation has not started at all.



