Today in History: Nana Addo’s legacy is terrorism, violence - NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's legacy is terrorism, violence, intimidation and autocracy, former Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho said in 2016.



His statement was on the back of Akufo-Addo's comment that Mahama will only be remembered for 'dumsor', broken economy and corruption.



In response, Koku Anyidoho said, "Talking about legacies; Nana Akufo-Addo's legacy for the NPP will be that he has destroyed the legacy left to him. One of the legacies is that, under his watch, the NPP has become the most abusive, vulgar political party maybe in the whole world and in the whole of Africa."



"That is the legacy Nana Addo is leaving, a terror. He has become a terror and terrorising his own party followers. And am sure the likes of Hilter will be turning wherever they are now at how Akufo-Addo has become a terror in his NPP. And that is the same way they want to terrorise Ghanaians," he added.



Read the full story originally published on June 30, 2016 by rainbowradio.



The legacy of the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is terrorism, violence, intimidation and autocracy, Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said.



Mincing no words, the outspoken politician posited that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had disunited the rank and file of his party left in his hands by former President Kufuor.



His comments come on the heels of a statement Nana Addo made. The leader of the opposition party, addressing a gathering of party faithful said, the legacy of President Mahama is nothing but 'dumsor', broken economy and corruption are Mahama's legacy.



“When the record of Ghana’s history in the 4th Republic is being written, we can point to the establishment of the District Assembly concept, which sought to deepen popular participation in governance, as originating from former President Rawlings. The establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme, which delivered affordable, quality health care to Ghanaians, bears the name of President Kufuor. President Mills was not with us for long. In the 5 years of President Mahama, what can we say is his legacy? What has he done to ensure Ghana moves forward? Perhaps it is the ‘dumsor'," Nana Addo said.



But Anyidoho said: "Talking about legacies; Nana Akufo-Addo's legacy for the NPP will be that he has destroyed the legacy left to him. One of the legacies is that, under his watch, the NPP has become the most abusive, vulgar political party maybe in the whole world and in the whole of Africa.



"That is the legacy he will live after he has lost the 2016 elections. And he will be remembered as the most divisive leader to have walked the corridors of Ghana's politics."



Throwing more salvos at the presidential hopeful who is making his third attempt at the presidency, Koku Anyidoho said, Nana has failed woefully in calling his reckless and abusive members to order; including Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.



According to him, both Nana Addo and Kennedy Agyapong are 'militants and terrorists' who have staged a coup to remove some of their key functionaries.



He further alleged that Nana Addo under his leadership had created fear and panic within the party, making it difficult for them to condemn Kennedy Agyapong for his misogynistic comments against Charlotte Osei.



"That is the legacy Nana Addo is leaving, a terror. He has become a terror, and terrorising his own party followers. And am sure the likes of Hilter will be turning wherever they are now at how Akufo-Addo has become a terror in his NPP. And that is the same way they want to terrorise Ghanaians.



"The NPP have also declared that 'we will declare our own results, we will let the blood flow, we will kill the police and the military, and that is the same terror in the NPP they want to inflict on Ghanaians. But we believe by the kind grace of God, Akufo-Addo's terrorist act will remain within in the NPP; and after they have lost the elections, they will look for a new leader. And that leader will come and give a better image to the NPP, better than Akufo-Addo has given. So that is the legacy of Nana Addo."