Today in History: NPP will work with the NDC to reflect the interest of Ghanaians - John Boadu

Being the two leading political parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have usually not seen eye to eye.



But a year ago today, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, gave a clear indication that going forward, his party would work with the NDC, in Ghana's interest.



“We will, therefore, work with the minority to reflect the interest of the people. But going forward, we will know our mistakes and what went wrong to correct them,” he said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from GNA on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, here:



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ready to work with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the minority in the 2021 House of Parliament to reflect the ‘skirt and blouse’ verdict of the people.



Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, stated this at a news conference in Accra on Tuesday and said the close parliamentary results indicated that Ghanaians wanted the two parties to work together.



Mr Boadu said the NPP won in the Presidential in many constituencies but lost to the NDC in the parliamentary, a situation that called for the NPP to sit-up in the next tenure of administration.



He bemoaned the resistance by the NDC to file their grievances over the 2020 general election in court, if they disagreed with the verdict, and advised them to stop calling for attention on the street.



The General Secretary said the pink sheets were the platform where the fate of victors and vanquished were decided, hence, the victory of the Party reflected the desire of Ghanaians to have the Akufo-Addo-led administration to govern the nation for the second term.



“We, the NPPs have set up a transitional team as demanded by the Constitution to work for the nation and we shall not be distracted by anyone,” he stated.