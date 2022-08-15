Today in History: NPP people not afraid to criticise their own government – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Politics of Monday, 15 August 2022

Founder of think tank, Danquah Institute and cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said sympathisers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not afraid to criticise their own government – something he has advised the government to welcome and appreciate.



Mr Otchere-Darko said instead of worrying that its own party supporters and sympathisers openly criticise some of its policies, the government should rather see it as an opportunity to do better where they fall short and to correct where the impression is false.



Some sympathisers of the NPP do not shy away from openly expressing their disapproval with some government policies such as the introduction of the double track system as part of the free SHS policy, the construction of a national cathedral and parliament’s botched plans of building a new chamber. Many sympathisers also have joined demonstrations over poor roads and the general economic hardships.



Mr Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post said the impatience of Ghanaians is justified because a lot of time has been wasted by subsequent governments in advancing the development of the country.



His post read: “The advantage this government has, which many of its own people may not appreciate, is that its sympathizers are honest about their feelings and say it as they see it. NPP people are not afraid to criticize their own Govt. They see themselves first and foremost as citizens. Country before party.



“We must welcome this. Let’s see it as rather an opportunity to do better where we fall short or to simply correct where the impression is false.



“But, let’s be moderate in how we respond to criticisms, even when we passionately disagree. It can only make us and Ghana better.



“We have wasted so much time in Ghana that our people are genuinely and understandably impatient.



“When all is said and done, please remember: #TheAlternativeIsStillScary”