Today in History: NDC MP 'reports' unknown GH¢133,000 deposited in her account to Police

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, in August 2021, reported a suspicious payment made into her bank account.



The MP reported that she received a deposit of GH¢133,000 into her bank account from an unknown source. The circumstance surrounding the deposit according to the MP caused her to report the matter to her bank and the police.



Read the full article as published by GhanaWeb below:





Minutes after midnight of Monday, August 16, an opposition Member of Parliament posted a message on her Facebook page.



The message therein was financial but also carried what could be said to be a threat – incidentally to an unknown person.



“Whoever has deposited a huge sum of money in my money wallet without my knowledge should reverse it before I report to the Police. Nobody should use me as a scapegoat,” MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah’s message read.



Some 18 hours later, the MP posted an update on the issue disclosing that she had eventually dealt with the police and the bank in respect to the suspicious transfer.



“Hello friends, the case of the huge sum of money deposited in my account without my knowledge, has officially been reported to the Police Commander of Parliament.



“Later, I also went to file an official complaint at the bank. Officials of the bank told me they will reverse the money. I tried to know the source of the money but I was told by the officials that they suspect their system but they will investigate and get back to me.”



She also revealed that a total sum of GH¢133,000 had been deposited into her account and promised to update followers on progress made.



“Anyway, I have done my part to reverse the GHC133,000.00 which was deposited in my account without my knowledge. Whoever did that, please note that I have instructed the bank to reverse it by writing to them.



“I will update you when they reverse it and write officially to me,” she concluded.



By way of reactions, whiles some people have celebrated her for her proactiveness and openness on the issue, others have chosen to look at the lighter side of things poking fun at her for fearing ‘free money.’



You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places here:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











GA/WA