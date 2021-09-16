Today in History: My heart still beats for the NDC – Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, in 2019 professed his love for NDC despite the several backlashes he received from his party members.



His comment came after he defended President Akufo-Addo on corruption in the NPP-led administration.



He said, "My commitment to the NDC is unquestionable despite my avowed aim to stand for what is true and godly. As for the insults coming from the party, I will swallow them in good faith knowing very well that I don't eat crumbs from the table of men believing that; the Lord is my Shepherd He will never let me want. For all my years in politics, God has been my solace and victory will always smile on me."



Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has discredited hearsays that he is no longer a member of the party.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs has received backlash from some members of the party following his recent defensive comments about President Akufo-Addo.



The NDC bigwig stuck his neck out to 'cover' the President following heavy criticisms about corruption in the NPP-led administration.



“I want to make this one very clear; You cannot tag corruption against Nana Addo. You cannot and it is never true. For those of us who have known him for so many years in his political life, we know you can never hang corruption tag on his neck,” the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC emphasized.



Defending his earlier stance about the President, Bernard Allotey Jacobs noted that he is now a social commentator and hence had not left the party.



"I want to state clearly and unambiguously that I haven't resigned from the NDC" and that the story making the rounds is fake”, he explained.



He intimated that although he had been receiving insults from members of his party he will "swallow it in good faith" and keep being honest when the need be, no matter his political affiliation.



"My commitment to the NDC is unquestionable despite my avowed aim to stand for what is true and godly. As for the insults coming from the party, I will swallow them in good faith knowing very well that I don't eat crumbs from the table of men believing that; the Lord is my Shepherd He will never let me want. For all my years in politics, God has been my solace and victory will always smile on me" he said.