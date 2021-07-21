Today in History: Mills died from Hemorrhagic stroke - Cadman Mills

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six years ago today, the brother of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Cadman Mills, publicly revealed the cause of the sudden demise of the former head of state.



Cadman revealed that his brother died of a stroke after falling and bleeding to death in an interview with Fiifi Banson on Kasapa FM.



“He fell and bled. It was what we later found out to be hemorrhagic stroke.”



“We were taken aback by some of the stupid claims by people who said they knew the cause of his death. He wasn’t poisoned as has been suggested,” he added.



Read the full story originally published on July, 21, 2015, on Ghanaweb



Cadman Mills, brother of the late president for the first time after his death has publicly revealed what led to his demise.



Cadman told Fiifi Banson on Kasapa FM on Tuesday that his brother fell and bled until he died.



Recounting what he says was a sudden death, Cadman said the autopsy report conducted on his brother showed he died from the stroke, adding the family has all along known the immediate cause.



“He fell and bled. It was what we later found out to be hemorrhagic stroke,” he told Fiifi Banson.



Cadman who is Mills younger brother by some 19 months said he identifies with calls made for the cause of the latter’s death to be made public, but insisted “it has always been known.”



“We were taken aback by some of the stupid claims by people who said they knew the cause of his death. He wasn’t poisoned as has been suggested.”



Hemorrhagic stroke accounts for about 13 percent of stroke cases, according to the Stroke Association of America.



It results from a weakened vessel that ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain. The blood accumulates and compresses the surrounding brain tissue. The two types of hemorrhagic strokes are intracerebral (within the brain) hemorrhage or subarachnoid hemorrhage.



Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures.



Two types of weakened blood vessels usually cause hemorrhagic stroke: aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).



Mills died on July 24, 2012.