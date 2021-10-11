Today in History: Mfantseman MP’s killing: Provide MPs with police guards - Mahama tells govt

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Around this time last year, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman at the time, Ekow Quansah Hayford, had been shot by unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip.



Commenting on the killing of the legislator, John Dramani Mahama called for security details to be assigned to MPs as a way of curbing incidences of attacks on them.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb on Sunday, October 11, 2020, below:



Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the Akufo-Addo administration to provide Members of Parliament (MP) with police guards.



His comments follow the news of the untimely death of the MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford who was shot by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9.



The incident occurred at Abeadze Dominase around 1am on the Mankessim-Abeadze road in the Central Region.



Reacting to the news on his Facebook timeline, the NDC flagbearer said the MP’s death “is a most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice.”



He added: “There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people. It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs.”



Following the unfortunate incident, the Speaker of Parliament on Friday summoned Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister to inform MPs about measures taken to protect legislators.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, meanwhile, assured the MPs of their safety.



