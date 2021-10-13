Today in History: Life under Akufo-Addo is 'super hard' – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

About two years after he left office, the former president, John Dramani Mahama, explained that the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had made life for the ordinary Ghanaian "super-hard."



The former leader of the country explained that things were much better under his tenure.



“NDC has proven to be a party that cares about the people, that has undertaken massive development for our people and under who prosperity and economic activities flourish. They say when we were in power life was hard and I say that today life is super hard. Any Ghanaian will attest he was better off under the NDC than he is today under NPP,” he said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from kasapafmonline.com on Saturday, October 13, 2018, below:



Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for making the conditions of living in the country for the ordinary Ghanaian “super-hard” as compared to when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.



He made the remark when he was addressing constituency delegates and some supporters of the party at Garu in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign to lead the party as flagbearer in the 2020 polls.



The former President said the majority of Ghanaians are suffering from the hardship created by the Akufo-Addo government and that even if a survey should be conducted to ascertain the level of hardship imposed on the people by the NPP government, most people will say they regret voting the NPP into power.



John Mahama under whose reign the NDC lost power to the NPP in the 2016 polls, is currently on a campaign tour in a bid to get his party members to give him another chance to lead them in the next elections in 2020.



He accused the NPP of reneging on their campaign promises and called on members of the NDC to throw their weight behind his candidature by voting for him massively in the upcoming flagbearership race in December.