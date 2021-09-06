Today in History: I will get married in 2021 to celebrate NDC's victory - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, ahead of the 2020 general elections announced his intention to marry in 2021.
According to him, his marriage ceremony which is yet to materialize nine months into 2021 would have been a victory wedding for his party which he was confident would clinch victory.
The NDC, however, lost the 2020 Presidential election to the incumbent New Patriotic Party.
The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamf, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.
This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Dramani Mahama after the December general election.
“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.
However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.
The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to-be is, said “God will provide”.
Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.