Today in History: I can’t find the roads Mahama boasted about – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 said he couldn't locate the roads constructed by former President John Dramani.



He wondered if John Dramani Mahama was misleading Ghanaians on the most talked-about road infrastructure.



President Akufo-Add while addressing the chiefs of Lawra in the Upper West Region said, “I don’t know what infrastructure he has in mind, but clearly roads were not part. We were told during the election that there was unprecedented road infrastructure in Ghana…was I sleeping or Mahama was misleading Ghanaians on the roads infrastructure?”



Read the full story originally published on October 4, 2017 by StarrFM.



President Akufo-Addo has said he is unable to locate the so-called massive road projects the Mahama administration boasted about in the lead-up to the 2016 elections.



According to the president, the NDC administration perhaps misled Ghanaians with their claim of monumental road infrastructure.



“I don’t know what infrastructure he has in mind, but clearly roads were not part. We were told during the election that there was unprecedented road infrastructure in Ghana…was I sleeping or Mahama was misleading Ghanaians on the roads infrastructure?” the president wondered when he addressed the chiefs of Lawra in the Upper West region.



Mr Mahama had teased Akufo-Addo of dozing off in his travels for which reason he was unable to see his road projects across the country, during the 2016 electioneering.



The NDC claims it embarked on massive infrastructural projects across the country during their eight-year rule. The party boasts of uplifting infrastructure in health, education and road sectors of the economy. It went ahead to produce the ‘green book’ which catalogued their numerous infrastructural projects across the country.



The party left a total debt of ¢122 billion.