Today in History: Homosexuals comment: Call Speaker to order – ACILA urges govt

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two years ago today, The African Centre for International Law and Accountability(ACILA) asked the government to call the Speaker of Parliament at the time, Aaron Mike Oquaye, to order over his comments on the LGBTQ community.



"Gay people are humans with deviant conduct who should either be treated medically or subjected to spiritual deliverance. The ideas believes, norms and values that Ghanaians hold about Homosexuality are still stronger," they said.



The African Centre for International Law and Accountability(ACILA) has asked the government to call the Speaker of Parliament to order over his comments on the LGBTQ community.



The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye at a breakfast meeting in Accra on Wednesday described homosexuals as sick and needed to be treated and delivered.



“Gay people are humans with deviant conduct who should either be treated medically or subjected to spiritual deliverance. The ideas believes, norms and values that Ghanaians hold about Homosexuality are still stronger,”



The comments have received myriads of reactions.



The latest is coming from ACILA which has described the comments as unfortunate.



Speaking to Starr News, Executive Director of ACILA, William Nyarko said the consistent comment by the Speaker is very worrying.



“The Speaker has been on the path of making such homophobic comments and you really would have expected that the State would have called him to order. It is very disappointing, the Speaker ought to be minded. It seems to me that he is not aware of Ghana’s position when it comes to the issue that tends to drive this matter which is that some white people want Ghana to legalize same-sex marriage, Ghana is nowhere near there.”



He added: “The executive must call the Speaker to order from the consistent homophobic comments that he’s been making. It is not something that a state official must be making and even if you take him off his position as Speaker, as a Reverend Minister, as a Christian you no matter the sins of people or perceived sins, what you do or say you embrace people. But this is very divisive for more than three years that the Speaker assumed power he’s made these homophobic statements.”



