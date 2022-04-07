Today in History: Here’s how much SSNIT pays the highest Ghanaian pensioner a month - Report

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In April 2021, GhanaWeb filed a story on how much the highest-earning pensioner takes from SSNIT.



The report indicated that an amount of GH¢126,000 is paid per month to the highest earner, as revealed by the SSNIT boss.



A release from SSNIT outlining the salaries of SSNIT pensioners also revealed that the lowest earner receives a meagre GH¢300.



Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang maintained that as a policy, the institution made sure no pensioner would be paid less than GH¢300, and as such, persons who were earning less than it were doled out some amount as a top-up.



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has over time admonished the working class to ensure they make their pension trust contributions religiously to enable them have a fairly comfortable retirement.



Director-General of the institution, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, has disclosed the amount his outfit is paying to the highest earner in the country.



Speaking to Vim Lady Afia Pokua on the Okay FM morning show, the SSNIT boss noted that the highest-earning pensioner is being paid 126, 000 Ghana cedis per month.



He intimated that contrary to the assertions that only public workers are to pay SSNIT contributions, private entities are also to do same.



He further noted that the highest earner is from the private sector.



A release from the SSNIT outlining the salaries of SSNIT pensioners revealed that the highest earner was obtaining over 100, 000 Ghana Cedis while the lowest was getting a meagre GH¢300.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang maintained that as a policy, the institution made sure no pensioner would be paid less than GH¢300 and as such persons who were earning less were doled out some amount as top-up.



He also noted that many public workers tend to make their contributions based on just their salaries whereas in most cases there are several allowances which accompany their take-home incomes.



Below is a chart of the highest and lowest earners of pension salaries in Ghana:



