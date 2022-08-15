Today in History: Hajia Fati bares teeth; accuses Chief of Staff, others of selling auctioned cars to family, friends

Politics of Monday, 15 August 2022

A member of the New Patriotic Party, Hajia Fati, in 2019, accused the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and some individuals of mischievously removing her name from the committee in charge of publicly auctioned cars.



According to Hajia Fati, the act of removing her from the list was in pursuit of a plan to dole out the cars to family and friends of the Chief of Staff and her associates.



A vociferous member of the New Patriotic Party popularly known as Hajia Fati in a fit of rage has alleged that most of the cars meant for auction to the general public are doled out to family and friends by the Chief of Staff Frema Opare and others.



According to the diehard activist of the New Patriotic party, the Committee in charge of selling auctioned cars to the public, led by Madam Frema Opare, dropped her name because of their “family and friends dealings”



Hajia Fati’s comments follow threats by Auditor-General to surcharge officials of GRA for failing to account for over 1,000 vehicles auctioned by the Auctions Unit of the Customs Division of GRA between 2015 and 2017.



Hajia who was reacting to the report on Neat FM’s Morning Show said “When Nana Obiri took over from Mr. Agyemang, he said Chief of Staff, Frema Opare has ordered him to drop me for Nash, Chairman Marfo, and Caption Koda to take over. If they want the honest truth then they should know that, the auctioned cars are being sold to family and friends like groundnuts and maize.



Nana Obiri is very greedy with the selling of the cars because he had nothing when he returned back to the party, if party members are not careful, Nana Obiri will collapse the party, he even said Nana Addo cannot be president, I don’t know why he is brought back by the Chief of Staff to destroy the party”, she said.



Asked if she has called the Chief of Staff to question her on the handlings of the cars, Hajia said, “has she ever contacted me before for me to call her, does she know whether I eat or not”? I am waiting patiently for Nana Addo to come so I go and report all of them.



The 2018 Auditor-General’s Report has revealed that while GRA officials provided information on just 669 of the vehicles, there was no ample proof of the exact amount that was accrued to the state from the auction of those vehicles.



