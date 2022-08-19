Today in History: Ghanaians will pay back free water and electricity next year - Kwesi Pratt predicts

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Junior in August 2020, predicted that citizens of Ghana would be made to pay back for various freebies given by the government during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Kwesi Pratt, the government in the coming years would increase tariffs to make up for the free water and electricity that citizens enjoyed during the pandemic.



Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed concerns over President Nana Akufo-Addo's free water and electricity supply, claiming Ghanaians will pay back next year.



Kwesi Pratt predicted that next year water and electricity tariffs will see an astronomical increase as a result of the President's freebies.



"I will not be surprised if next year tariffs on water and electricity go up."



He made this comment during a panel discussion on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo''.



Free water; free power



President Akufo-Addo, beginning in April this year, provided free water supply and absorbed electricity bills for all Ghanaians for the three months ending in June as part of measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.



This government intervention was supposed to end in June but the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivering the 2020 mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 23, 2020 put more smiles on the faces of Ghanaians by announcing the government has extended the free water and electricity supplies for another three months.



“Mr. Speaker, the reason is simple. It is because we put the concerns and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian first. That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another 3 months. To break it down, it takes a caring government of the people, and with that, I mean, a Government of all the people, to offer cost-free water to all across the country: representing all domestic and commercial customers in Ghana for three months.



“It takes a caring government to be for the people and for business, large and small, to choose to subsidize electricity consumption by 50 percent to 4 million (4,086,286) households and nearly 700,000 (686,522) businesses at a cost of GH¢1.02 billion in three months. And we will extend the coverage for lifeline customers for another 3 months,” he said on the floor of Parliament.



Prepare to refund



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, however, asked Ghanaians not to be too enthused about Akufo-Addo government's giveaways because they are not free.



"We should not forget the fact we're going to pay for it. Why am I saying we'll pay for it? Where is the money coming from? Is it not from our taxes? We'll surely pay back," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



On the issue of the President's performance, Mr. Pratt Jnr questioned why it should be said that the government has undertaken developmental projects that will benefit all Ghanaians, asking "has it ever occurred that a President undertook developmental projects specifically for his wife, children and family only? It's never happened before. So, where from all these statements about he (President Akufo-Addo) did these developments for all of us and so forth?"



