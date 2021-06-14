Today in History: Ghanaian journalists are loud and reckless - President Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf, has described Ghana’s current media terrain as crowded, loud and reckless.



He however added that he preferred this state of affairs to the one that existed decades ago. Presenting on the theme, “Ghana, A Rising Star of Africa”, at an event organised by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in Berlin, Germany the president asserted that due to its congested nature, several journalists are usually reckless in the execution of their duties.



He continued that since the nationwide demonstrations over the confiscation of the property of Ghana’s first radio station, Radio Eye, in 1995, subsequent governments have been compelled to provide several FM frequencies to private individuals who wished to engage in such a business.



Ghana, he noted, currently has over 200 radio and television stations, which offer a wide range of content in several languages. To him, Ghana is very likely to be one of the most active media industries in the Africa, because the fourth republican constitution, which protects the freedom of the media, has given it the opportunity to flourish.



The president concluded by appreciating the efforts of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, with regard to media training in Ghana. He said that the foundation’s continuous support has ensured that the media industry is very active, as well as professional in the execution of its mandate.