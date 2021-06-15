Today in History: Ghana’s security intact – Henry Quartey

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Former Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey in 2018 noted that Ghana's security system is intact despite the attacks on police officers in the country.



He said his outfit has put measures in place to equip the Police Service with adequate logistics to enable them fight crime.



Read the full story originally published on January 22, 2018 by ClassFM.



Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister for the Interior, has indicated that Ghana’s security has not broken down in spite recent attacks on some police officers in the country.



According to him, plans are far-advanced to resource the Ghana Police with adequate logistics to enable them fight crime comprehensively.



Mr Quartey explained that although the state will do its part in the fight against crime, the general public also has a role to play by making credible information on the whereabouts of these criminals available to the police.



His comments come on the back of an attack on the Kwabenya police post by a group of armed robbers who freed seven suspects from the station and killed one officer on Sunday.



He told Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday, 22 January that: “We don’t have a security breakdown in Ghana, we all have a collective responsibility not to incite and create fear and panic in the country although we have been met with some unfortunate incidents this year.”



“The police, national security and all the other security agencies are working very hard to protect Ghanaians. Plans are also far-advanced to ensure the Ghana Police is resourced well enough to protect the people of this country.”



He further indicated that investigations are underway to unearth those behind the attack on the Kwabenya Police post.



“Investigations are underway. Much is dependent on good, reliable and credible information from the public.”