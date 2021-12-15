Today in History: Confusion and blame game at EC’s emergency meeting over presidential results

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

After the results of the presidential elections of 2020 were announced, there were many concerns and persons who opposed the details of the results.



The Herald reported that there was some confusion at the EC headquarters in Accra over miscalculations.



While the paper stated at the time that the details were sketchy, they added that the EC boss, Jean Mensa, had purportedly been fed with wrong numbers from the elections.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from theheraldghana.com on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, here:



The Herald reports that there was confusion at an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) over the miscalculations that have been recorded after the Presidential elections.



Details are sketchy but the paper is informed that the meeting started at 2pm with confusion and blame game was on the failure of the IT department headed EC IT Consultant, Dr. Yaw-Ofori-Adjei.



The department was accused of feeding Jean Mensa with wrong numbers ahead of delivery.



The discussion was said to have revealed that the IT department knew that the software used to collate the results was faulty and had been churning out wrong numbers.



The faulty software is said to be responsible for the changes that have been recorded on the presidential results since its declaration, last Wednesday.



In the meeting, are all the commissioners, directors and other executives of the EC.



It is unclear what the outcome of meeting will be.



The Herald's information was that to prevent such situation, Dr. Kwadwo Afari had in his administration, a first class mathematician David Adeenze Kanga, as one of his deputies.



He helped with calculations and other others with respect to numbers, hence such embarrassing occurrences never happened.



It is unclear if the EC has any such a personality with a degree of maturity of Mr. Kanga.



The NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama, has announced he is not accepting the result.



Mr. Mahama's supporters are in the street alleging a stolen verdict from and fictionalized results.