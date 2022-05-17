Today in History: Confirmed, NDC logo belongs to Nana Konadu

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

In May 2012, a former Copyright Administrator, Bernard K Bosomprah, said that former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was the person who registered the ‘Umbrella’ emblem being used by the National Democratic Party (NDC) and not the party.



According to Bosomprah, the ‘Umbrella’ emblem did not belong to the NDC because it was not registered in the name of the party but rather in the name of the former first lady. He added that his assertion can be verified at the Copyright Office.



The former Copyright Administrator made these statements after Agyeman Rawlings claimed ownership of the NDC symbol of red, green, white and black umbrella with the head of an eagle on top and threatened to take back the logo from the party.



“… the logo was brought as her (former first lady) artistic work; if it was brought with reference to the NDC, we would have to make enquiries from the party; informing them that somebody has brought the logo for registration; so, what do you have to say about it? But there was nothing NDC about it…” Bosomprah said.



Read the full story originally published on May 17, 2012 by peacefmonline



A former Copyright Administrator, Bernard K Bosomprah says the ‘Umbrella’ insignia was brought for registration as an artistic work of the Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and not as a symbol of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has therefore urged all who doubt his assertions to verify from the Copyright Office.



The former Copyright Administrator has been accused of scheming with Mrs Rawlings to secretly register the ‘umbrella’ logo of the NDC.



Exactly a week today, the former First Lady stunned the nation by publicly claiming ownership of the NDC symbol of red, green, white and black umbrella with the head of an eagle on top and threatened to take back the logo if the ruling party does not give respect to his family and revert to the ideals of probity and accountability espoused by her husband, Jerry John Rawlings.



In a letter to the party’s Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei, through her solicitors, she noted that the disparagement of the logo had been manifested in disrespect for her husband, disunity of the party, and lack of accountability by some key party leaders, and that if steps were not taken to address her grief, she would have no option than to take back the party’s iconic symbol.



According to the former first lady, the artwork was her exclusive property, and had the right to withdraw its usage at any time she feels like doing so. But a member of the government’s Communication Team and a Deputy Minister of Information, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, believes there is a huge conspiracy at play to ruin the chances of the NDC in the upcoming polls, and indicted the Copyright Office for failing to verify from the party before handing over the ownership of the NDC symbol to an individual.



To him, he sees no reason why Mr Bosomprah should walk the streets of the country as a free man without being arrested by the law enforcement agencies.



But in his first live radio interview since the issue broke, the former Copyright Administrator told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, Nana Bosompra insisted that the registration process at the copyright offices, always goes through a process and so there is no way he could have accomplished the registration in one day with the former first lady.



He added that the person who brought the logo for registration said it was an artistic work of the former First Lady and not as a logo belonging to the NDC.



“The way the registration process is, there is no way that one person will be come to me secretly for a copyright registration. It is a process that has to be gone through and then I am the final person that signs. The logo was brought as her artistic work; if it was brought with reference to the NDC, we would have to make enquiries from the party; informing them that somebody has brought the logo for registration; so what do you have to say about it? But there was nothing NDC about it…” he said.



Mr Bosomprah also disclosed that Nana Konadu did not do the registration herself but sent someone to do it on her behalf and added that anyone doubting the authenticity of the registered insignia can verify his claims at the copyright office since everything was documented.



“…Every transaction we did has been documented in a file currently at the copyright office. It is not something that was done secretly between the former First Lady and myself. I have never even spoken to the woman before; probably she has seen me from afar but I have never come into contact with her personally before. Anyone who has doubts can go to the copyright office and clarify issues for him or herself…” he said.





