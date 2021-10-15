Today in History: Breast surgery won’t kill your relationship if your partner truly loves you – Survivor to young victims

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, GhanaWeb put the spotlight on the successes that women who had ever contracted the disease had chalked.



In this 2019 story from GhanaWeb TV's The Untold, Priscilla Enningful, a breast cancer survivor, stressed the need for people not to gamble with their lives by refusing to have surgeries when necessary.



“Ask yourself, the pleasure and the respect that you are getting as a married woman and the fact that you’ll have an opportunity to live in this world at all, what will you like to do… I will choose life,” she advised



A breast cancer survivor has advised young victims of the disease not to risk losing their lives just to please a man.



Priscilla Enninful who battled breast cancer some 34 years ago and survived urged young women not to let the fear of losing their husbands or boyfriends after undergoing breast surgery influence their decision to do otherwise.



She said undergoing breast surgery won’t make any difference.



Advising young women on GhanaWeb’s ‘The Untold’, the 82-year-old said, “…think seriously about their pleasures as opposed to having life itself. By all means if someone really loves you and you have had breast surgery, it shouldn’t make a difference.”



Many women choose to go to herbalists or prayer centres seeking alternatives to breast surgery as they fear losing their breast to cancer may result in them losing the men they love.



But Aunty Priscilla says such women should ask themselves if they want to live or die before making any decision.



This is because, she said, these alternatives, more often than not, do not work and as a result more women lose their lives to breast cancer.



She further advised women, especially those who are 20years and above, to pay close attention to their breasts and go for breast screening often to ensure that the disease is discovered in its early stages.



According to the World Health Organization, over 2million women are diagnosed with breast cancer around the world annually. Out of this number, more than 600,000 lose their lives due to late detection and treatment.



