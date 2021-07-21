Today in History: Atta Mills remains a source of inspiration to me – Mahama

On this day in 2017, former President John Dramani Mahama showered praises on his late boss and predecessor Professor John Evans Atta Mills for being an inspiration to him and his political career.



John Dramani Mahama labeled the late former President as a “man of great moral courage and strength.”



He made this comment during the 73rd birthday celebration of the third president of the Fourth Republic.



Read the full story originally published on July, 21, 2017, on Ghanaweb



Former President John Dramani Mahama with late predecessor Professor John Evans Atta Mills

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized his late predecessor Professor John Evans Atta Mills, referring to him as a “man of great moral courage and strength”. “He remains a source of inspiration to me and our nation,” Mr Mahama tweeted on Friday.



July 21, 2017 would have marked the 73rd birthday of the third president of the Fourth Republic. He unfortunately passed on three days after his 68th birthday. Definitely commemorating the birthday of Prof Atta Mills, whom he served as Vice President, Mr Mahama shared an accompanying picture to his tweet.



Every year, a ceremony is marked at the Asomdwee Park where the late president was buried to commemorate his death. This year’s will be the first under the rule of a different party National Democratic Congress’ opponents.





President JEA Mills.

A man of great moral courage and strength. He remains a source of inspiration to me & our nation! pic.twitter.com/1IWN0B2og4