Today in History: Akufo-Addo performing miracles - Nana B

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), in March 2019, described President Akufo-Addo’s performance in the first two years of his term as a miracle-performing one.



According to Nana B, the president, owing to the mess bequeathed him by his predecessor, can only be said to be a miracle performer in the face of the developments achieved.



Read the full article as published by peacefmonline.com below





The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for "performing miracles" within two years in his administration.



According to him, NPP was met with complete mess from the erstwhile Mahama government but because of the implementation of good policies by the President, the economy has been stabilized.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he disclosed that even though the government has achieved a lot within two years, recounting the Free SHS, NABCO and 1D1F initiatives among others, it is not complacent but is on track to provide economic relief to Ghanaians and also secure victory in the 2020 election.



“We will go the extra mile. We are not going to sit down for NDC to come back and destroy the economy as worst as they left it . . . President Nana Addo defeated former President Mahama with the most humiliating defeat and we are going to do that again because this time we will go the extra mile. We are not going to relax but propagate agenda 2020,” he stated.



He also promised to continue reaching out to the grass roots to strengthen their effort and consolidate their gains in order to retain power.



“2020 elections won't be a walk in the park for the NPP . . . We are going to work times two of what we did in 2016," he stressed.