Today in History: Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a 'brown dog’ – Badu Kobi

Three years ago today, the founder and leader of Glorious Waves Chapel International, Prophet Badu Kobi, said that he had seen the president being led by a brown dog spiritually.



He said this happened before Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president.



“Prior to the 2016 elections, I saw a dog leading Akufo-Addo. I then saw the sudden change in dates from 16 to 17 and the dog keeps dropping urine at every spot. This made me realised that when Akufo-Addo comes, things will become hard in Ghana because the animal is leading him,” the pastor told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in an interview on Kofi TV.



Renowned pastor, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has “uncovered” the root of the economic adversity Ghanaians are facing under the Akufo-Addo led government.



The founder and leader of Glorious Waves Chapel International, claims electing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana is the genesis of all the problems Ghanaians are encountering today.



Prophet Kobi said, he had a revelation about the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections, where he saw a brown dog leading him (Akufo-Addo).



He explained, the brown dog which precedes Akufo-Addo everywhere he goes and keep leaving behind, drops of urine at every spot, signifies hardship, a reason Ghanaians are currently suffering.



He said, Ghanaians did not take his forewarnings about Akufo-Addo serious but rather attacked him (Badu Kobi) and labelled him an NDC sympathiser who hated the president.



Prophet Badu Kobi said he was accused by NPP supporters of embarking on a smear campaign against their flagbearer because he revealed the truth about the consequences of making him a president.



“Ghanaians didn’t understand. Some even said Mahama has given me money meanwhile I’ve never collected money from any politician. I just laughed when I heard all those allegations,” he noted.



Explaining why he is convinced Nana Akufo-Addo was not meant to be president despite the numerous prophesies in his favour, Prophet Badu Kobi said, God permitted him to win the elections because Ghanaians wanted him in place of Mahama.



He reiterated, “There is something we call perfect will and permissive will. Perfect will is when God says this is yours; take it and permissive will is when God says the people said they need you so I’m giving it to you.”



The manifestations of making a man, who is not the “perfect will of God” ascend the highest seat of the land is the various economic challenges that is currently putting stress on Ghanaians, Prophet Kobi maintained.



He said “Everywhere the dog urinates, there’s a problem. I got frightened when I had this revelation that’s why I kept talking about it because I know he will face difficulties too. Just look at what is happening since Nana Akufo-Addo became president. I don’t hate him. This is the truth and he’s admitted it himself that Ghana is facing hard time.”



Another reason the Akufo-Addo administration is facing challenges is as result of the numerous promises in the NPP’s 2016 manifesto.



According to Prophet Badu Kobi, the NPP lied its way into power by making juicy promises to garner votes from the electorates.



“Akufo-Addo should come out and tell Ghanaians he can’t fulfil all the promises so the nation will know he’s spoken the truth. Now that he’s telling us Ghana is in safe hands, where’s the GHC892 million that’s missing? Where will they get the money to implement the one-million, one-constituency promise?” he said.