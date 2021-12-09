Today in History: Akufo-Addo is also incompetent and not nice – Manasseh replies Bawumia

Two years ago today, Manasseh Azure Awuni gave a reply to comments by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, was incompetent.



"The incompetent one who is nice versus the incompetent one who is not nice," a tweet by Manasseh said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from mynewsgh.com on Monday, December 9, 2019, here:



Awarding-winning freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has reacted to assertions by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that former President John Dramani Mahama is “nice” but incompetent, stating that John Mahama faces an opponent who is equally incompetent and yet not nice.



At a New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Rally and Walk in Tamale last weekend, Vice President Bawumia lamented that even though former President Mahama is a nice man, he demonstrated incompetence when he was President and deserved not to be given the reins of political power again.



This claim of his was amplified on Twitter by leading NPP member and cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



But Manasseh Azure Awuni reacted swiftly and laconically with a riposte which read: “The incompetent one is nice versus the incompetent one who is not nice.”



His tweet suggests that President former President Mahama will face Akufo-Addo who has been campaigning to be reelected President for four more years in the 2020 Presidential election, implying that President Akufo-Addo is the incompetent and not nice person.



At the programme, Vice President Bawumia admitted that former President Mahama is a nice person but reminded Ghanaians of how he mismanaged the economy and caused hardship in the country, stressing that the NPP needed to be retained so that they can continue to execute their programmes and implement their policies.





The incompetent one who is nice versus the incompetent one who is not nice.